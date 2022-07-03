No possibility of allowing motorcycles on Padma Bridge before Eid: Cabinet Secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

No possibility of allowing motorcycles on Padma Bridge before Eid: Cabinet Secretary

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 03:34 pm
Vehicles ply the Padma Bridge on Sunday marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s southern region. The bridge was inaugurated on 25 June amid much fanfare. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Vehicles ply the Padma Bridge on Sunday marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s southern region. The bridge was inaugurated on 25 June amid much fanfare. PHOTO: MUMIT M

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam today said that there is no possibility of allowing motorcycles on the Padma Bridge before Eid-ul-Azha.

He made the statement at a press briefing at the secretariat on Sunday (3 July).

The Bridges Division had decided to prohibit motorcycles from plying on Padma Bridge until further notice from 27 June. 

The decision came following the death of two people in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge on the first day of opening for traffic.

Also, many bikers would make stops on the bridge to click selfies, flouting all rules, while others completely disregarded the 60 km/h speed limit set by the authorities.

Among the vehicles that crossed the bridge on the first day, 60 % were motorbikes- reports media outlets citing bridge authorities.

Despite the ban, hundreds of motorbikes thronged Padma Bridge toll plaza on 27 June.

Many among them then resorted to other creative measures to circumvent the ban.

Motorcycles were loaded on pickup vans and trucks to make the journey. Several photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.
 

Top News

Khandaker Anwarul / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

3h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

4h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

6h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

5h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

5h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

17h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years