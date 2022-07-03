No possibility of allowing motorcycles on Padma Bridge before Eid: Cabinet Secretary

Vehicles ply the Padma Bridge on Sunday marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s southern region. The bridge was inaugurated on 25 June amid much fanfare. PHOTO: MUMIT M

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam today said that there is no possibility of allowing motorcycles on the Padma Bridge before Eid-ul-Azha.

He made the statement at a press briefing at the secretariat on Sunday (3 July).

The Bridges Division had decided to prohibit motorcycles from plying on Padma Bridge until further notice from 27 June.

The decision came following the death of two people in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge on the first day of opening for traffic.

Also, many bikers would make stops on the bridge to click selfies, flouting all rules, while others completely disregarded the 60 km/h speed limit set by the authorities.

Among the vehicles that crossed the bridge on the first day, 60 % were motorbikes- reports media outlets citing bridge authorities.

Despite the ban, hundreds of motorbikes thronged Padma Bridge toll plaza on 27 June.

Many among them then resorted to other creative measures to circumvent the ban.

Motorcycles were loaded on pickup vans and trucks to make the journey. Several photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

