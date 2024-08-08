No policemen rejoined work at six stations in Lakshmipur 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 06:52 pm

Lakshmipur’s Raipur and Ramganj Police Stations were torched on the day of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation Monday

Locals, Ansar members guard the Kamalnagar Police Station on 8 August. Photo: TBS/ Sana Ullah Sanu
Locals, Ansar members guard the Kamalnagar Police Station on 8 August. Photo: TBS/ Sana Ullah Sanu

No policemen have rejoined work at six police stations in the coastal district of Lakshmipur as of Thursday (8 August) afternoon, defying the directives from the police chief.

Members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force, who are now tasked with maintaining security at the police stations confirmed the matter to The Business Standard at around 5:00pm.

Yesterday, the newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam ordered all police officers across the country to report for duty by 6pm Thursday (8 August).

He had issued the directive as policemen across the country left work in the face of attacks on police stations during the unrest in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation Monday (5 August). 

Lakshmipur's Raipur and Ramganj Police Stations were torched on the day. In addition, arms were looted from Ramganj Police Stations.

Following the attacks, staff of all six police stations of the district were attached to the police line and began work abstention for an indefinite period.

However, Ansar members say there is a possibility of policemen rejoining at night. 

"The police may return to the police station during the night," Md Rashedul Hasan, the upazila Ansar officer guarding the Ramganj police station on Thursday afternoon.

He also said no one has returned the looted weapons from Ramganj police station after arson and vandalism. "But we are waiting to get the weapons back."

On the other hand, Nazmul Hossain, an Ansar officer guarding Raipur police station after the fire, said "Raipur Police Station is fairly safe now. Local residents are helping us."

In Ramgati Kamalnagar upazila, Ansar VDP officials Mohammad Nizam Uddin Fakir and Hasan Ahmed said no untoward incident happened in Ramgati and Kamalnagar.

"The environment of the police station is now safe for police to join anytime they want."

Meanwhile, TBS tried to reach Lakshmipur Police Superintendent over the phone, but he could not be reached.

Assistant Police Superintendent Md Sohel Rana said, "I am at the police line now. Please talk to the SP."

