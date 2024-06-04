No point in blaming on Malaysia workers' issue, legal action after probe: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:32 pm

Legal action will be taken against those responsible after an investigation. No one will be spared, he said

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury speaks at a programme at the National Press Club on 4 June. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury speaks at a programme at the National Press Club on 4 June. Photo: Courtesy

There is no point in blaming the governments of both Bangladesh and Malaysia for failure to send thousands of Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury said today (4 June).

"Legal action will be taken against those responsible after an investigation. No one will be spared," he said at a programme at the National Press Club in response to the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies' (Baira) statement.

Today, BAIRA and a syndicate of 100 recruiting agencies blamed Malaysian authorities for the failure to send thousands of Bangladeshi workers to Kuala Lumpur before the 31 May deadline.

At a press conference in Dhaka, they also criticised the governments of both Bangladesh and Malaysia for forming a so-called syndicate in the bilateral labour migration process.

The state minister, however, said the Bangladeshi government is not responsible for the issuance of e-visa.

BAIRA claimed that the number of Bangladeshi workers who were unable to travel to Malaysia is between 5,000 and 6,000, while the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment said the number is 16,970.

Asked about this, the minister said, "The correct number will be determined by the investigation."

