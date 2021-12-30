DMP bans New Year celebrations in open spaces

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has asked Dhaka metro residents not to explode firecrackers or fireworks in open spaces in the capital to celebrate the English New Year, considering the possible hazards associated with this type of celebration.

"Like every year on the occasion of the English New Year, no one will be allowed to hold any kind of event in open spaces. Hotels that have applied to us in this regard can host events," said DMP Commissioner Moha Shafiqul Islam, in a press conference briefing of reporters at DMP's media centre on Thursday.

However, the event must be organised in accordance with local cultural traditions. There cannot be music DJs, he added.

The DMP Commissioner said, "Our children do not want to obey [this instruction] but I request them not to use fireworks out of consideration for sick and working people as it causes severe harm to many. Even those who set off fireworks are often injured."

The commissioner also provided 12-point instructions according to which all bars will be closed from the morning of the 31st to the next day.

None but students, teachers, and Dhaka University officials will be allowed on campus after 8:30pm on 31 December as the university area is among the most crowded places in the city on New Year's Eve. There will be security fences around this area and people can enter the area only with the permission of the university authorities.

The same guidelines are there for Hatirjheel, Banani, and Gulshan in Dhaka. No one, no bikes, will be allowed to enter Hatirjheel after 8pm. Only residents will be allowed to enter Gulshan.

The commissioner said there is no threat anticipated in this year's New Year celebrations, but the Counter Terrorism Unit and the Detective Police will be on alert all across Dhaka.