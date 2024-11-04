No option of being lax at border; BDR carnage to be re-investigated: Home affairs adviser

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:26 pm

Home Affairs and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. File Photo: Courtesy
Home Affairs and Agriculture Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. File Photo: Courtesy

There is no space for being lax at the border, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury adding that highest caution and monitoring have to be ensured there.

Stern action has to be taken to prevent smuggling with a view to maintain national interest, the adviser said while speaking as chief guest at a view exchange meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh offcials at BGB Headquarter today (4 November).

During the speech, the adviser could not ensure whether a commission will be formed to investigate the BDR carnage, but he assured re-investigation will be done within a short time.

"Law and order situation is becoming normal, but it'll take more time," the adviser further said.

During his speech, the adviser said BGB should work as per their laws and mandate.

"BGB's performance has improved. As a result, people are happy with the force. They should maintain this cordiality," the adviser said.

Urging BGB officials to work maintaining chain of command, the adviser warned junior officers that illegal decisions by high-ups can't be followed.

"While following an order, the justification of the order has to be realised using mind and conscience. BGB officials should work with renewed vigour," the adviser added.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and other high-ups of the force were present during the meeting.

