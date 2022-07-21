No one without land and home in Panchagarh and Magura districts, declares PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
21 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

No one without land and home in Panchagarh and Magura districts, declares PM Hasina

PM hands over 26,229 more houses to homeless families

UNB
21 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 12:02 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.

Panchagarh and Magura were on Thursday officially declared as the country's first two districts having no landless and homeless people in a landmark achievement under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's home-to-everyone Ashrayan project.
 
The premier made the announcement while distributing 26,229 houses among the landless families across the country joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
 
In northern Panchagarh, the government found 4,850 landless-and-homeless people and constructed abodes for all of them, said Md Jahirul Islam, the district's deputy commissioner.
 
In western Magura district, houses have been built for 678 families, official sources said.
 
Both the districts are agro-based. Bangladesh has a total of 64 districts.
 
A total of 52 upazilas of different districts, including all the nine upazilas of Panchagarh and Magura, was also announced as having no landless and homeless families as part of the government's commitment made on the occasion of the Mujib Year to ensure shelter for all the homeless in the country.
 
A total of 19,780 landless families were rehabilitated in these 52 upazilas, officials involved with the project said.
 
They said if anyone is found landless in the two districts and 52 upazilas, the person will immediately be given a house with land.
 
The local administration has already been given an order in this regard.
 
The 52 upazilas are Nawabganj in Dhaka; Madaripur Sadar; Damudya in Shariatpur; Katiadi in Kishoreganj; Gopalpur in Tangail; Ghior and Saturia in Manikganj; Kalukhali in Rajbari; Nagarkanda in Faridpur; Madan in Netrokona; Bhaluka, Nandail, Phulpur and Fulbaria in Mymensingh; Bakshiganj in Jamalpur; Patiya, Karnaphuli, Satkania and Lohagara in Chattogram; Raipur and Ramganj in Laxmipur; Feni Sadar, Chhagalnaiya, Fulgazi and Parshuram in Feni; Gobindaganj in Gaibandha; Atwari, Panchagarh Sadar, Debiganj, Tetulia and Boda in Panchagarh; Nawabganj in Dinajpur; Baliadangi in Thakurgaon; Dimla in Nilphamari; Raninagar in Naogaon; Panchbibi in Joypurhat; Mohonpur, Charghat and Bagha in Rajshahi; Nandigram and Dupchanchia in Bogura; Bagatipara in Natore; Ishwardi in Pabna; Shibganj in Chapainawabganj; Harinakundu in Jhenaidah; Tala in Satkhira; Magura Sadar, Sreepur, Mohammadpur and Shalikha in Magura; Kathalia in Jhalakathi and Dashmina in Patuakhali.
 
Some 67,800 houses are being provided among landless and homeless families in the third phase of Ashrayan-2, a project of the PMO.
 
Of these, 32,904 houses were handed over on April 26 last, 26,229 ones handed over on July 21 and the construction of 8,667 other houses is still underway.
 
Earlier, 117,329 semi-pucca houses along with two decimal lands were distributed among the homeless people in the country in the first two phases on January 23, 2021 and June 20, 2021 on the occasion of the Mujib Year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 
Some Tk 4,029 crore were allocated for Ashrayan houses in 2021-2022 fiscal year.
 
The government recovered some 5,512 acres of khas lands to construct houses for homeless people throughout the country and approximate market value of these lands is Tk 2,967 crore.
 
Besides, the government procured 191.79 acres of lands at cost of Tk 134 crore for construction of houses under the Ashrayan-2 project. And 8,462 landless families have so far been rehabilitated on the procured lands.
 
The government will continue implementing the Ashraya-2 project despite the global economic crisis as the housing scheme is contributing to make the rural economy vibrant amid the crisis, said the officials.
  

Top News

 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Ashrayan Project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

1h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

2h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

15h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

16h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership