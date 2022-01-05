BCL has to prepare its leaders and activists for the 4IR: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

She also warned that no one will be allowed to play with the fate of the people of Bangladesh anymore

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has to prepare its leaders and activists for the fourth industrial revolution, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (5 January). 

"The fourth industrial revolution is on, the BCL has to prepare its leaders and activists to cope with the situation and avail of the opportunity properly taking education and training," she said while addressing a function marking the 74th founding anniversary of BCL at the capital's Krishibid Institution, reports the UNB.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The prime minister asked BCL leaders and activists to make the organisation stronger in a well-organised way for facing challenges in the coming days.

She also warned that no one will be allowed to play with the fate of the people of Bangladesh anymore.

"All, including Bangladesh Chhatra League and other associate bodies [of Awami League] have to remain alert so that the bunch of hyenas cannot play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of the country, this has to be kept in mind," she said.

PM Hasina hoped that the pace of development that the government gathered under her leadership in the last 12 years will always be maintained.

"My concern is there, so we shouldn't fall behind again," she said.

BCL president Al Nahian Khan Joy presided over the programme conducted by its acting general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya.

At the beginning of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed in honour of all those martyrs who laid down their lives in the August 15 carnage, Language Movement, Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements.

A documentary on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was screened at the programme.

PM Hasina also inaugurated the Matribhumi Library set up at the BCL central office virtually.

Former BCL leader Abdur Rahman also spoke at the programme.

