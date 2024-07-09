No one from 'student movement' went to court: Anti-quota protesters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 05:14 pm

"Those who went to court had gone on their own initiative. It has nothing to do with the anti-discrimination student movement,” Abdul Hannan Masud, a coordinator of the movement said today

A student waves a Bangladesh flag during a protest programme over the quota system in Dhaka on 7 July. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
No one from the coordinating body of the "anti-discriminatory student movement" against the quota system for government jobs went to the court, Abdul Hannan Masud, a coordinator of the movement said today (9 July).

Hannan gave the clarification amid reports of two Dhaka University students filing an application with the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the effectiveness of the High Court order reinstating the freedom fighter quota in public service.

"Our one-point demand, that the parliament should pass a law to abolish all kinds of discriminatory quotas in all grades of government jobs and bring the quota to a minimum level considering only the backward communities, is to the executive department of the country," Hannan said in a statement.

"We will continue our movement till our demand is met," he added.

Court hearing on quota reform tomorrow

Hannan went on, "This is our official statement. No legal action was taken by the protesters… Those who went to court had gone on their own initiative. It has nothing to do with the anti-discrimination student movement."

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the fresh plea challenging the High Court's judgement to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs. by the two DU students tomorrow.

According to Shah Monjurul Hoque, the lawyer representing the petitioners, the chamber judge's court convened at 11:30am specifically to fix a hearing date for the appeal before the full bench of the Appellate Division chaired by the chief justice.

Anti-quota protest / Bangladesh / court

Comments

