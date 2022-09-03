No one from Myanmar will be allowed to enter Bangladesh: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that no Myanmar citizen will be allowed to enter Bangladesh amid the deteriorated situation in Rakhine state.

"Different arms groups are fighting inside Myanmar. We are informed that they (Myanmar citizens) are not coming towards Bangladesh," the Foreign Minister said on Saturday (3 September) while talking to reporters.

Bangladesh experienced a huge exodus from Myanmar in 2017 after the Myanmar army crackdown on the Rohingya community, living in the Rakhine state which is near to the Bangladesh border.

"The BGB has been directed to remain on highest alert so that not a single Myanmar citizen can enter Bangladesh," the foreign minister added.

Earlier in the day, at least four Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly crossed into Bangladesh's air space over Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban.

Bandarban Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam said that two shells fired from one of the Myanmar military aircraft landed some 120m inside Bangladesh near border pillar No 40.

Earlier on 28 August, two heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed on the Bangladesh border in Tumbru of Bandarban causing severe panic among locals.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has warned Myanmar over two mortar shells landing in Bandarban last Sunday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today said Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh will be summoned tomorrow again over today's incident of landing Myanmar's mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory.