No one from Myanmar to be allowed to enter Bangladesh under any circumstances: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said no one from Myanmar will be allowed to enter Bangladesh under any circumstances.

"There is an ongoing conflict within Myanmar, with government forces clashing with the Arakan Army and several smaller groups. In this situation, no citizen or anyone else from that country will be allowed to enter," he said after a meeting on law and order situation at the Rohingya camps, held at the Cox's Bazar Hilltop Circuit House last night (30 May).

The meeting focused on further strengthening the security of the camps, started at 8:30pm and lasted til midnight. Kamal talked to reporters regarding the displaced Rohingya citizens sheltered in Bangladesh after the meeting.

"The instability from the conflict between Myanmar's government forces and the insurgent group Arakan Army is spilling into the camps. No departures to Myanmar's side would be allowed either. The law enforcement agencies will maintain a strict stance on this issue," he said.

The home minister said, "The Rohingya camps have become divided into various groups committing various crimes. However, these activities will no longer continue in the camps."

He added that there would be regular joint patrols consisting of members of the APBn, police, BGB, and RAB, and the army would always be ready to act when urgently needed.

"The main goal is to keep the camps safe. There will be no killings or bloodshed. For this reason, law enforcement agencies have been instructed to work together, and directives have been given to repair and quickly fix the cut barbed wire fences to prevent the Rohingya from dispersing from the camps," said Kamal.