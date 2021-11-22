No one to look into public sufferings: GM Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
22 November, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 08:39 pm

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Monday alleged that though common people are going through serious hardships due to the soaring prices of all essentials, there is no one to look into their sufferings.

"The people of the country are not having a good time. Ordinary people have become worried due to the growing commodity prices. They're struggling to make ends meet due to the price hike," he said.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, made the remarks, while exchanging views with the union leaders of the private employees working in government colleges and madrasas at the Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office.

He said there has been anarchy in every sector as the government has irrationally raised the fuel prices. "Transportation costs have risen due to hikes in diesel and kerosene prices. This is casting an adverse effect on every sector," the Jatiya Party chief observed.

He said the prices of all essential items and raw materials are skyrocketing gradually because of lack of monitoring by the government. "It seems there's no one to see the sufferings of ordinary people."

GM Quader urged the government to take effective steps to check the price hike of essentials and ease the public sufferings.

The Jatiya Party Chairman also called upon the government to accept the justified demands of private employees working in government colleges and madrasas.

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Presidium Member Mir Abdus Sabur Asud, Joint Secretary General Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Organising Secretary Joynal Abedin and Office Secretary MA Razzak Khan were, among others, present at the programme.

