No one to be spared if tries to destabilise rice market: Food Minister

Claiming that there is sufficient stock of rice against the demand, the minister said the local administration remains vigilant for keeping the rice market stable.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

No one will be spared if any attempt is made to destabilise the rice market through increasing the prices of rice, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday.

"Already 60% rice has been harvested and there is no scope of increase in the prices of rice now as paddy is available in the local market," he said while speaking at a programme after inaugurating the procurement of Aman paddy, virtually.

Claiming that there is sufficient stock of rice against the demand, the minister said the local administration remains vigilant for keeping the rice market stable. "No one will be allowed to increase the price of rice showing any excuse and there will be no compromise with the quality of rice," he said.

Sadhan also asked the official concerned of the ministry to follow proper directives in the procurement process and ensure that no farmers face any harassment during the Aman procurement.

On October 8, the government set a target to procure 7 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and rice from the marginal farmers across the country in the ongoing Aman season.

Under the programme, two lakh MTS paddy, 4 lakh tonnes boiled and the rest one lakh tonnes Atap rice will be procured at a cost of Tk30, Tk44 and Tk43 per kg respectively.

The procurement drive will continue till 28 February 2024.

