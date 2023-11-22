No one in administration will be transferred without logical reasons: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today that no one in the administration will be transferred without logical reasons.

"We will not transfer anyone without logical reasons. But if there is any logical reason, the officer is not impartial, and their behaviour and work are proven to be partisan, then we will transfer them. For example, we have transferred the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur. The schedule was not announced at that time. he spoke on behalf of a political party. Then we transferred him," he said while answering journalists' questions at Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday (22 November).

He said if thousands of officials of the administration are transferred, there may be chaos in the administration, law and order in the country.

"There must be a logic. There must be specific allegations against an official. If there is a complaint against someone, they are not neutral, then we will take action," the election commissioner added.

"Besides, who will pay the travel allowance they have to pay if transferred? Who will pay hundreds of millions of takas? Of course, we will transfer those against whom there is a complaint, if it is proved, action will be taken," the official further said.

The EC also mentioned that the commission had sent invitations to the national election bodies of 34 countries to come to Bangladesh and observe the national elections.

"I have invited all the election commissions of different countries. We will provide local hospitality [accommodation, food, transportation] if the commission officers or commissioners come. But other journalists will come at their own expense," he said.

Regarding the opposition parties' allegations that the ruling party has filled in the administrative ranks with their followers, Md Alamgir said, "We have been hearing this complaint since 1970. They used to complain even then."

Quoting the RPO, he said, "If the behaviour of any officer of a department seems to go against conducting a fair election, then the Election Commission should transfer them."

Violation of the Code of Conduct will be dealt with according to the laws, he added.

"Not everything is prohibited in the code of conduct. The code of conduct does not cover how the behaviour will be when buying nomination forms at the party office. What they did not do inside the office is not covered by the code of conduct. One can buy nominations and gloat about it," Md Alamgir said.

However, he said that candidates will not be able to campaign on a motorcycle with a car in front of the party office.

The commissioner also said that 66 returning officers will observe if the code of conduct is being maintained.

He added that from 28 November, the executive magistrates and judicial magistrates will see if the candidates violate the code of conduct.



Adding that political parties can ask for votes, this commissioner said, "They are not specifically asking for votes for anyone, as there is no candidate yet. If they want votes, they are asking for votes for the party. Voting is wanted all year round, it is not a problem. But show-down in the area will fall under the code of conduct.''