No one in admin will be transferred without logical reasons: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir yesterday said no one in the administration will be transferred without logical reasons.

"We will not transfer anyone without logical reasons. Any administration official found to be exhibiting partisan behaviour or lacking impartiality will be subject to transfer. For example, we transferred the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur in response to his public endorsement on behalf of a political party," he said while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban yesterday.

He said if thousands of officials of the administration are transferred, there may be chaos in the administration, law, and order in the country.

"Complaints against officials must be based on specific allegations and substantiated with evidence. If an investigation reveals that an official has acted in a partisan manner, appropriate action will be taken," the election commissioner added.

"Besides, who will pay the travel allowance they have to pay if transferred? Who will pay hundreds of millions of takas? "We will not hesitate to transfer any officer against whom there is a valid complaint. If the allegations are substantiated, action will be taken," the official further said.

The EC also mentioned that The Commission sent invitations to the national election bodies of 34 countries to observe the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh.

"Local hospitality, including accommodation, meals, and transportation, will be provided for commission officers and commissioners. However, journalists will come at their own expense," he said.

Regarding the opposition parties' allegations that the ruling party filled in the administrative ranks with their followers, Md Alamgir said, "We have been hearing such complaints since 1970. They used to complain even then."

Quoting the Representation of the People Order (RPO), he said, "If any officer's behaviour seems to go against conducting a fair election, then the Election Commission should transfer them."

Violation of the Code of Conduct will be dealt with according to the laws, he added.

"Not all actions are prohibited by the code of conduct. The code does not specify how individuals should behave when purchasing nomination forms at party offices. Actions taken within the confines of the office are not subject to the code's regulations. Therefore, individuals are free to purchase nominations and express their satisfaction with doing so," stated EC Alamgir.

However, he said that candidates will not be able to campaign on a motorcycle with a car in front of the party office.

The commissioner also said 66 returning officers will monitor if the code of conduct is being maintained.

He added that from 28 November, the executive magistrates and judicial magistrates will oversee if the candidates violate the code of conduct.

Adding that political parties can ask for votes, the commissioner said, "They are not specifically asking for votes for a candidate, as the nominations have not yet been finalised. If they seek votes, they are asking for support for the party as a whole. Voting is an ongoing process all year round. However, any public showdown in the electoral area could be interpreted as a violation of the code of conduct."