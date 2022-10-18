No official complaints from Penang Port regarding body in container

No official complaints from Penang Port regarding body in container

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Penang Port Authority has not yet formally informed either the government or the ship owner regarding the incident of finding a body of an unidentified man in a cargo container that was shipped from Bangladesh to Penang Port in Malaysia.

On the other hand, BM Container Depot Authorities claimed to have sent an empty container on 4 October from the depot after checking it properly that left for the Penang Port on 6 October and that the proof of the moment was sent to the authorities concerned. 

BM Depot, an associate of Smart Group, made the claim to the media in the backdrop of news reports in Malaysian media over finding a body of an unidentified man from a container shipped from Bangladesh.

Smart Group Executive Director Captain Mainul Ahsan said that the container was checked by opening it when it was taken out of the depot. The pictures taken at that time were also sent to the authorities concerned. The container was taken to the port as empty, he added.     

Chattogram Port Secretary Omar Faruq told The Business Standard that two days ago, the Penang police recovered the body from a container that reached Penang port from Chattogram Port. But the Penang Port authority has not informed them anything formally in this connection. He added that if they send any letter regarding the matter, CPA will investigate.  

Officials of Globe Link Associates, a local agent of the South Korea-based MV Swasdi Atlantic Ship, said that the empty container was taken out of the BM Depot at Sitakunda at 4:55pm on 4 October. Then it was loaded on the MV Swasdi Atlantic ship which was waiting at the jetty 4 of New Mooring Container Terminal.

The ship started for Penang Port on 6 October and reached on 9 October. After unloading an empty container there, the port people found the body on Saturday and recovered it with support of the local police as foul smell was spreading from the container.  

Customs authority allowed the BM Depot Authorities to lift and pull down the empty containers after a fire accident at the depot on 4 June, killing 51 people. 

Chattogram Port

