No need to import wheat before August, says food secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 07:40 pm

Related News

No need to import wheat before August, says food secretary

UNB
14 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 07:40 pm
No need to import wheat before August, says food secretary

India's ban on export of wheat will not affect 3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat already contracted for import by Bangladesh.

Talking to UNB, Secretary to the Food Ministry Dr Mosammat Nazmunara Khanum said a third of the amount, 1 lakh MT, is already onboard a ship for Bangladesh.

In the short term, the Indian embargo would have no effect on food security in Bangladesh, as enough wheat to meet domestic demand has already been imported or is in the pipeline.

At the moment, the country's stock of wheat is enough to last through August, and there would be no need to import any wheat before that, the food secretary said.

There would still be scope to import wheat from India at government to government (G2G) level, as mentioned in the Indian wheat export ban notification, Nazmanara also pointed out.

In any case, Bangladesh has also signed a deal with Bulgaria to import wheat and is looking at other exporters including Australia, Canada, Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Food Ministry, Bangladesh's annual demand for wheat is around 7.5 million MT, of which just 1 million MT is produced locally on average in a year.

The remaining demand is met by importing wheat from India, Russia, Ukraine, Canada, Argentina and USA, the overwhelming majority by the private sector.

The government imports just half a million tonnes, with the private sector accounting for the other 6 million MT, the secretary said.

Some 60 percent of the imported amount came from India in 2020-21 due to less costlier and easier transport.

Ukraine, Russia, Canada, Argentina, and the US were the top 5 countries exporting wheat to Bangladesh in the FY 2019-20.

India emerged as a major wheat exporter to Bangladesh in FY 2020-21, downgrading Ukraine to 3rd position. Canada's wheat export volume to Bangladesh also saw a rise from about 1 million tons in 2019-20 to over 1.4 million tons in the last fiscal.

India announced its ban on wheat exports to international markets on Saturday, in a statement by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The statement said that invoices for trade agreements already signed can be exported; however, from Saturday, no new international order will be taken regarding wheat export.

In addition, if a country specifically requests the Government of India to send wheat, the DGFT notification states that the export ban can be waived.

Top News

Wheat import / food security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

7h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

8h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

10h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What will happen in the wheat market?

What will happen in the wheat market?

9m | Videos
Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

8h | Videos
Is Bollywood losing its position?

Is Bollywood losing its position?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert