No 'Myanmar ship' spotted near Teknaf border this morning, sounds of explosions cease

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 04:45 pm

Related News

No 'Myanmar ship' spotted near Teknaf border this morning, sounds of explosions cease

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

A ship suspected to be from Myanmar, which was spotted across the Naf River near the Teknaf border for the past three days, has not been seen since this morning (15 June). 

Meanwhile, locals reported that the sounds of explosions in the border areas have also ceased since Friday (14 June).

Khorshed Alam, panel chairman of St Martin's Island union, said, "The Myanmar ship was stationed across the Naf River even on Friday evening. It has not been seen there since Saturday morning, indicating it left sometime during the night."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He added that no sounds of firing have been heard from the other side of the border since Friday morning. 

Mohammad Amin, a businessman of Mistripara, Shahpari Island in Teknaf, said the night was spent in fear due to the sound of explosions and gunshots. Smoke was also seen rising from some parts of Myanmar.

Fear gripped the border residents after sounds of explosions and gunshots heard from the Myanmar side on Wednesday (12 June). 

After the explosions, residents of the border area reported that a large ship had been visible near Myanmar, opposite Moulvipara in Teknaf Sadar Union.

They claimed the ship belonged to the Myanmar Navy. The ship was seen shooting at forces on Myanmar land.

"The internal conflict in Myanmar is being monitored. Service trawlers are using alternate routes to St Martin's Island, and food was also sent," said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Adnan Chowdhury.

Earlier in the day, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said efforts are being made to resolve the issue of Myanmar's firing reaching Saint Martin's Island through discussions with the country.

"Our neighboring country Myanmar has some internal crises. They have 54 ethnic groups. There are conflicts among them. It will be very unfortunate if we suffer from their internal crisis," he said at a press conference at the AL president's office in Dhanmondi.

Top News

Maynmar / Teknaf / gunshots / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

8h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

34m | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

4h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

6h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

8h | Videos