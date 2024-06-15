No 'Myanmar ship' spotted near Teknaf border this morning, sounds of explosions cease

A ship suspected to be from Myanmar, which was spotted across the Naf River near the Teknaf border for the past three days, has not been seen since this morning (15 June).

Meanwhile, locals reported that the sounds of explosions in the border areas have also ceased since Friday (14 June).

Khorshed Alam, panel chairman of St Martin's Island union, said, "The Myanmar ship was stationed across the Naf River even on Friday evening. It has not been seen there since Saturday morning, indicating it left sometime during the night."

He added that no sounds of firing have been heard from the other side of the border since Friday morning.

Mohammad Amin, a businessman of Mistripara, Shahpari Island in Teknaf, said the night was spent in fear due to the sound of explosions and gunshots. Smoke was also seen rising from some parts of Myanmar.

Fear gripped the border residents after sounds of explosions and gunshots heard from the Myanmar side on Wednesday (12 June).

After the explosions, residents of the border area reported that a large ship had been visible near Myanmar, opposite Moulvipara in Teknaf Sadar Union.

They claimed the ship belonged to the Myanmar Navy. The ship was seen shooting at forces on Myanmar land.

"The internal conflict in Myanmar is being monitored. Service trawlers are using alternate routes to St Martin's Island, and food was also sent," said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Adnan Chowdhury.

Earlier in the day, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said efforts are being made to resolve the issue of Myanmar's firing reaching Saint Martin's Island through discussions with the country.

"Our neighboring country Myanmar has some internal crises. They have 54 ethnic groups. There are conflicts among them. It will be very unfortunate if we suffer from their internal crisis," he said at a press conference at the AL president's office in Dhanmondi.