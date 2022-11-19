No more sufferings for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM

Bangladesh

BSS
19 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:26 pm

Related News

No more sufferings for electricity, fuel from next month, hopes PM

BSS
19 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:26 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her optimism that people would not have to suffer much for electricity and fuel from the next month.

"Due to the war in Ukraine, it is difficult to buy fuel oil and procure gas. Not only our country, but also the UK, America, Germany - everywhere - they are looking at saving energy. . .  So, we had to suffer for some days. Inshallah, there will be no more suffering from next month," she said.

The premier expressed this optimism at a meeting of Awami League Advisory Council at her official residence Ganabhaban.    

Urging everyone to maintain austerity, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, said, "I would tell all that they should exercise austerity in using oil and water. Be frugal, because there is economic recession all over the world. We are not free from its impact."

Reiterating her call to increase production, she said, "I have called upon all of you that as we have land, so one inch of land should not be left vacant rather produce whatever you can, even at the rooftop gardens."

Mentioning that the economic situation across the world is very bad, she said, "If we can increase our own production, we will never have to face famine in Bangladesh. This is the reality. We have to do it for ourselves."

Stating that the production in the country is more than the requirement, the head of government said, "We are finding out ways… We have increased food production. We are producing more than what we need. We always keep more food in stock for emergencies so that the people of my country don't suffer."

Talking about providing free and low-cost food to people, she said, "We are buying all the things at a high price and providing those to people at a low price so that none suffers from food shortages."

Top News / Energy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Electricity / fuel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

5h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

3h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

2h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

13m | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

1h | Videos
Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

22h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday