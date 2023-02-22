No more scope to go to power with foreigners' favour: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said there is now no scope for the BNP to come to power with the support of foreigners.

"It seems that they (BNP) are dreaming that someone would come from outside of the country to put them in power. Perhaps they once were able to do so by currying favours (with others). Now there is no scope to go to power anymore taking outside favours," she said.

The premier said this while chairing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city, marking the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2023.

Hasina, also the AL president, said her party was not allowed to stage processions and rallies during the BNP regime. AL faced obstacles everywhere and its leaders and activists were tortured. Even AL women were beaten and their clothes were torn down on the streets at that time.

"How can we forget it? But we didn't go to take revenge. We paid attention to the development of Bangladesh and we worked to develop Bangladesh," she said.

She said though BNP did it, now AL does nothing against them. Even after that they are complaining and trying to buy favours at home and abroad, she added.