No more Rohingyas to be allowed to enter Bangladesh: BGB chief

Bangladesh

UNB
06 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 05:23 pm

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui talks to reporters after paying tribute at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday (6 February). Photo: Collected
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui talks to reporters after paying tribute at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday (6 February). Photo: Collected

Bangladesh will not allow any more Rohingyas to enter the country, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said today (6 February).

"The border situation is now under control and we are trying to deal with the situation as humanely as possible while maintaining international relations," the newly appointed BGB chief said while talking to reporters after paying tribute at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

So far, 264 Myanmar forces, including BGP and army personnel, have fled and taken shelter in Bangladesh amid clashes between the Myanmar military and the armed rebel group, Arakan Army, said the BGB chief.

Until Monday night, 115 Myanmar forces had taken shelter in Bangladesh and 114 security personnel arrived till Tuesday morning while 35 more entered in the afternoon, he said.

So far, a total of 264 Myanmar security personnel have surrendered, he added.

"We have given shelter and food to them. Among them 15 were injured. Eight of them were undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital and Chattogram Medical College and Hospital," said the BGB DG.

Two people including a Bangladeshi woman were killed following an explosion of a mortar shell on Monday, he said, adding, "Such deaths cannot be acceptable."

Besides, 65 Rohingyas, who tried to enter the country by boats, were sent back, he said.

"No more Rohingya will be allowed," said the BGB chief.

