No one kept in Aynaghor: DGFI to human rights activists

A group of human rights activists today (7 August) visited the DGFI headquarters in the capital's Cantonment area, where an intelligence official claimed there are no detainees in Aynaghor.

"Some representatives of the organisation under the banner of 'Mayer Dak' and some of us human rights activists went to meet DGFI officials who told us that the alleged Aynaghor is currently unoccupied," human rights activist Dr CR Abrar told TBS in front of the DGFI headquarters this morning.

"They [DGFI] said they would show us the centre if needed," he said after a meeting with the DGFI official at the headquarters.

Sanjida, a leader of the Mayer Dak organisation and human rights activist Adilur Rahman Khan were present, among others.

At this time, about 100 family members formed a human chain in front of the DGFI office.

Dr CR Abrar further said, "About 100 families have come here with us today, some of whose members have been forcibly disappeared. We have informed the DGFI official that if the missing family members are not found, we will form a human chain in front of Jahangir Gate in future as well."

Adilur Rahman Khan told TBS, "We will seek an appointment with the army chief for a meeting where we will present our stance on the [enforced] disappearances."