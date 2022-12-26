No matter who, Bangladesh doesn’t want foreign interference in its internal affairs: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said the government does not want any country getting involved in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

"We are a matured country. We are a sovereign country. We are an independent country," he told reporters while responding to questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Asked whether his message applies to all countries, Momen said, "Yes, no matter who."

The foreign minister's attention was drawn to the recent remarks made by both the US and Russian sides.

Momen said that other countries do not need to give prescriptions to Bangladesh on democracy and human rights as these are deeply rooted in Bangladesh's DNA.

He said the current government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections under the independent Election Commission.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh welcomes constructive suggestions from foreign friends.

Responding to a question on the formal inauguration of Dhaka Metro Rail, Momen said the government remains grateful to Japan for their uninterrupted support despite the Holey Artisan attack that left over 20 foreign nationals, including Japanese citizens, dead.