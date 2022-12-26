No matter who, Bangladesh doesn’t want foreign interference in its internal affairs: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
26 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 05:39 pm

Related News

No matter who, Bangladesh doesn’t want foreign interference in its internal affairs: Momen

UNB
26 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 05:39 pm
No matter who, Bangladesh doesn’t want foreign interference in its internal affairs: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said the government does not want any country getting involved in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

"We are a matured country. We are a sovereign country. We are an independent country," he told reporters while responding to questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Asked whether his message applies to all countries, Momen said, "Yes, no matter who."

The foreign minister's attention was drawn to the recent remarks made by both the US and Russian sides.

Momen said that other countries do not need to give prescriptions to Bangladesh on democracy and human rights as these are deeply rooted in Bangladesh's DNA.

He said the current government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections under the independent Election Commission.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh welcomes constructive suggestions from foreign friends.

Responding to a question on the formal inauguration of Dhaka Metro Rail, Momen said the government remains grateful to Japan for their uninterrupted support despite the Holey Artisan attack that left over 20 foreign nationals, including Japanese citizens, dead.

Top News

Momen / internal affairs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

5h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

49m | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

1h | TBS SPORTS
How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

19h | TBS SPORTS
Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction