Bangladesh

No matter whatever happens, I will return to Bangladesh: Salahuddin Ahmed

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 08:51 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, who has been acquitted of the case of illegal entry into India, is mentally prepared to return to Bangladesh.

"I must return to Bangladesh no matter whatever happens. I will return to the country," he told The Business Standard over phone from Shillong, Meghalaya on Wednesday (1 March) evening.

He said, "There is already a case against me [in Bangladesh]. There may be more cases against me after returning to the country. I will return keeping everything in mind."

However, when he will return to Bangladesh depends on the Indian government, he said, adding that he will be sent back to Bangladesh on the initiative of the Indian government.

According to the verdict announced by the Appellate Division of the Shillong Judge Court of India, there is no longer any obstacle for Salahuddin Ahmed to return to Bangladesh.

BNP leader Salahuddin acquitted of case over illegal entry to India

The court acquitted Salahuddin in a trespassing case on Tuesday.

He was earlier acquitted of the case of illegal entry into India by a lower court verdict on 26 October 2018. But the Indian government appealed against the verdict.

Salahuddin Ahmed went "missing" on the night of 10 March 2015. At that time, his family alleged that he was picked up by law enforcement officials from Uttara sector-3 of the capital. However, the law enforcement agencies rejected the allegation.

After remaining missing for around two months, Salahuddin was found in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya on 11 May 2015.

He was arrested for entering India without any valid documents. A case was filed against him under the Foreigners Act. Later, Shillong police pressed charges against him in the case.

The trial ended on 13 August 2018, after nearly three and a half years of litigation.

Earlier on 26 October 2018, the court of the first class judicial magistrate, DG Kharshiing, acquitted Salahuddin Ahmed in the case and asked the state government to take necessary steps for his immediate repatriation.

Later, the Indian government appealed against the verdict.

