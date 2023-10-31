No long route buses left Ctg on day-1 of blockade 

Bangladesh

UNB
31 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 08:10 pm

Police arrested fourteen protestors from the Akbar Shah City Gate area in the afternoon

Representational Image. Idle buses in the capital during day-1 of blockade on 31 October. Photo: TBS
No long route buses left Chattogram on Tuesday during the first day of a three-day blockade announced by the BNP and Jamaat.

No vehicles were seen plying on Dhaka-Chattogram highway but movement of vehicles inside the city was normal.

Long route buses did not commute to Cox's Bazar, Bandarban and Khagrachari districts.

Besides, three buses were torched on the first day of the nationwide three-day blockade, enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties on Tuesday.

Miscreants set fire to a bus at Saltgola area in the Port City around 6am and two others at Dampara Bus counter and Oxygen-Hathazari road around 10:30 am on Monday and 3:30 am early today, respectively, said Rubel Hawladar, officer-in-charge of Khulshi Police Station.

On information, firefighting units doused the fire.

However, no one was injured during the arson attacks.

Meanwhile, police arrested fourteen protestors from the Akbar Shah City Gate area in the afternoon, said Waliullah Akbar, officer-in-charge of Akbar Shah Police Station.

They also vandalised 10-12 vehicles from City Gate to Pakkar Matha.

Security was beefed up on highways as BGB personnel were seen patrolling on Dhaka-Chattogram highway and Mirsarai upazilas since Monday night, said Manirul Islam, assistant superintendent of (Mirsarai circle) police.

Two platoons of BGB have been deployed in Mirsarai and Jorarganj areas to avoid untoward incidents, he said.

Shahed Minhaz Siddique, Commanding officer of BGB-8 Battalion, said four platoons BGB have been deployed in Sitakunda and Mirsarai upazilas to ensure safety on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

No protest programmes were seen but the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami activists brought out processions in support of the blockade.

 

