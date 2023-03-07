No limit to potential of Bangladesh-China ties: Ambassador Yao Wen

The newly-appointed Chinese ambassador in Dhaka has said there is no limit to the potential of Bangladesh-China relations.

"Bangladesh and China are natural cooperation partners. Both are developing countries with huge populations. There is no unresolved dispute or historical burden between us," Ambassador Yao Wen said during a welcome reception held at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Monday night.

More than 400 dignitaries from the Bangladeshi government, army, political parties, enterprises, universities, think tanks, media houses, foreign missions in Dhaka and the local Chinese community attended the event.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman MP, and Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (west) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were present.

As close neighbours, the people of the two countries enjoy a natural sense of intimacy and similar ideas and values, said Yao, the 16th ambassador of China to Bangladesh.

In the 1950s, Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman visited China twice, the envoy added. "He was so much impressed by what he witnessed in the journey and wrote the travelogue 'New China as I saw,' which infuses his kind and warm feeling towards China deep in the minds and hearts of Bangladeshi people."

"China-Bangladesh cooperation improves the well-being of our peoples. The cooperation on economy, trade and mega projects serves as the pillar of our bilateral relations," said Ambassador Yao, who landed in Dhaka two months ago.

"A good number of roads, bridges, power plants, ports and other infrastructure projects have been completed, which have reshaped the landscape of Bangladesh, provided more than one million job opportunities, and promoted socio-economic development as well as people's livelihood in Bangladesh," the envoy noted.

"China has embarked on a new journey towards a modern socialist country in all respects, while Bangladesh is striving with no effort spared for the splendid dream of 'Sonar Bangla' by working on the country's Vision 2041. Both countries have the same goals and similar visions," he added.

"China-Bangladesh relations will set a good example for developing countries to understand, trust and support each other. The last three years were difficult for all of us due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Ambassador Yao said.

Since March, flights between China and Bangladesh have been operating daily, and there will be more high-level visits, people-to-people contact, economic, trade and investment cooperation, cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries, he promised.