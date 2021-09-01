No legal bar on shooting for Pori Moni: Lawyer

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 02:36 pm

Related News

No legal bar on shooting for Pori Moni: Lawyer

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 02:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Pori Moni, released on bail from jail today in a Narcotics case, will be able to resume shooting as there is no legal bar, said her lawyer.

"She (Pori Moni) will be able to go to the shooting, there is no barrier from the court. She's a little sick, but she'll definitely start shooting," said Pori Moni's lawyer Nelanjona Refat Surovi while responding to reporters.

Surovi noted that the actor will be undergoing treatment soon. "Her family will take necessary steps to help her recover," she added.

The lawyer further said Pori Moni has not been barred from talking to the media.

"There is no barrier (for her) to talking to the media but she refrained herself for sickness," she added.

Surovi also said the actor will apply for bail again after law enforcement agencies file a charge sheet in the Narcotics case.

The lawyer had received Pori Moni after she walked out of the Kashimpur prison this morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted Pori Moni bail until the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submits the investigation report in the case filed against her at Banani police station.

On 4 August night, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) raided Pori Moni's house in Dhaka's Banani area and arrested her. The next day, they filed a case under the Narcotics Act at the Banani police station.

After that, the CID took Pori Moni in its custody for seven days in three phases to investigate the case. When she was produced in court on 21 August after the third remand, the judge ordered her to be sent to jail.

Later, Pori Moni's lawyer applied for bail in the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court. The judge initially set 13 September as the hearing date for the bail plea, but it was held earlier when the High Court raised questions regarding the delay in holding the hearing.

Top News

Pori Moni / Lawyer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

2h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks