No lack of security for diplomats in country: Quader 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 08:53 pm

Addressing all foreign embassies in Dhaka, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said there is no lack of security for diplomats working in the country.

"BNP is making issues on security to tarnish the country's relations with friendly nations," he said while addressing a rally at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) area Saturday (17 December). 

Quader's comment on the safety of foreign diplomats came after US Ambassador Peter Haas expressed his dissatisfaction with the people surrounding him when he went to the residence of BNP Ward 38 General Secretary Sajedul Islam Sumon, who is missing since 4 December, in Shaheenbagh area of the city.

Awami League Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units arranged the rally marking Victory Day.

Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said Digital Bangladesh has materialised under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Now we will build Smart Bangladesh," he added. 

Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said that BNP was defeated on 10 December. 

"In continuation of the defeat, they will be defeated in the next national election as well," he said. 

Awami League presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzak, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Advocate Kamrul Islam were present Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, Dr Dipu Moni and Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque at IEB before the procession.

Awami League workers marched the rally towards Bangabandhu Museum, Dhanmondi 32, parading through Shahbag, Elephant Road, Science Lab, Kalabagan and Mirpur Road.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman inaugurated the rally at IEB premises and the General Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Humayun Kabir moderated the programme.

