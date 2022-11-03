No lack of healthcare facilities for dengue patients: LGRD Minister

There is no inadequacy in treatment facilities for dengue patients as the government and city corporations are working sincerely to deal with the country's dengue situation, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam.

"Dhaka North City Corporation's Covid-dedicated hospital is now ready for treatment of dengue patients. At present, 105 dengue patients are admitted here and about 400 more beds are ready for them," he said, visiting the facility in the capital's Mohakhali area on Thursday.

In the 1000-beds hospital, six Covid patients are now undergoing treatment in a separate zone, he added.

The minister called upon everyone to play an active role at the individual level to contain the spread of dengue. All should be more aware so that water does not store in ACs, rooftop gardens, under construction buildings, or anywhere else, he added.

"The ministry and city mayors are regularly monitoring Aedes mosquito control programmes. We are providing all kinds of support, including a magistrate to conduct the drives, money allocation, and additional manpower," he added.

The minister said, to make people aware, all necessary measures have been undertaken. Television commercials (TVC) are being broadcast for public awareness.

Community clinics in every ward: Mayor Atiqul

To improve healthcare services for city dwellers, community clinics will be set up in every ward of Dhaka North City Corporation, mayor Md Atiqul Islam says.

The Covid-dedicated hospital in Mohakhali will also be moved up to being a general hospital, he added.

The minister said a total of 54 community clinics will be established in 54 wards of Dhaka North at a cost of Tk1000 crore to advance medical facilities where city dwellers can avail primary healthcare.

"If necessary, the clinics will send patients to the city corporation's general hospital for better treatment," he added.

"We have already completed initial discussion with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in this regard and they agreed to finance the construction of 54 community clinics in the city."

"We have already submitted a proposal to the ministry in this regard. If the ministry approves, we will take steps to implement the project soon," he added.

Mayor Atiqul said the Covid-dedicated hospital in Mohakhali is open to all. Covid and dengue patients are being treated in separate zones here.

"This hospital has enough beds for treatment of dengue patients. Come to the hospital for treatment if you are infected with dengue," he urged city dwellers.