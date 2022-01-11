No journalist wrote as good as Mizanur Rahman: Dr Salehuddin

Mizanur Rahman Khan was a shining example, star and role model of Bangladesh's journalism, no other journalist in the country is like him, said Bangladesh Bank former governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today.

"When he asked me questions, I would be amazed at the depth he went to. I have not found anyone else whose writing is as good as his," Dr Salehuddin said at a programme organised at the National Press Club on the occasion of the first death anniversary of the prominent law analyst and journalist.

Md Abdul Matin, a former judge of the Appellate Division, said, "While talking to me in court 13 days before Mizanur's death he said, 'Sir, I do not want to be a journalist anymore. If I had learned anything else in my life, I would have left journalism because nowadays I cannot write what I have seen or learnt. I am scared'."

Journalist and columnist Farooq Wasif said that Mizanur Rahman was a social intellectual, he was a thoughtful and prudent person, through his colorful career he will always be remembered as the great hero of journalism in this country.

Actor Ilias Kanchan said, "Mizan Bhai used to present the laws on safe roads in the media so easily that we could understand [without any problem]."

General Secretary of the National Press Club Ilias Khan said, "Mizanur Rahman Khan was so loved by the journalists and the people of the country that his Janaza at the National Press Club was attended by more people than any other journalist's funeral held at the press club. His death was an irreparable loss to the nation."

The memorial was presided over by Humanity Foundation Chairman Advocate Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman and convened by former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. Also present at the memorial service were, Mizanur Rahman Khan's wife, son Sadman Hossain and younger brother journalist Mashiur Rahman Khan among others.