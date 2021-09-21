No journalist will be unnecessarily harassed: Information minister

Regarding the Bangladesh Bank move seeking bank account details of top journalist leaders, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said no journalist will be unnecessarily harassed.

He made the remarks while attending a meeting with senior journalist leaders at the secretariat.

"The government can ask for account details of anyone, but why it was sought from individuals and specific organisation, that was the reason for their (journalists) concern," Hasan Mahmud told the media.

"I told them that as the information minister, I would look into the matter so that no one is harassed unnecessarily," he added.

The minister also requested them to keep an eye on the journalists who were named in the central bank letters, to avoid any misunderstanding with the government.

Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina is a journalist-friendly prime minister, Hasan Mahmud said, "She has done a lot for the welfare of the journalists. I urge everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can create distance between journalists and the government," he added.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha (BSS) Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad, DBC News Chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former BFUJ president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former secretary-general Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and Omar Faruk and DUJ President Sajjad Khan attended the meeting.

The BFIU, an agency responsible for investigating suspicious transactions, sent a letter to all banks on 12 September, asking them to provide details of the bank accounts belonging to 11 journalists.

The list includes elected members of the six most important journalistic organisations.