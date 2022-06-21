No joint river management, unpreparedness blamed for worst Sylhet floods

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

No joint river management, unpreparedness blamed for worst Sylhet floods

Professor Md Khalequzzaman of the University of Lock Haven, USA, divided the reasons of the flood into three categories – global, transnational and domestic

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 09:22 pm
No joint river management, unpreparedness blamed for worst Sylhet floods

The declining width and navigability of rivers, lack of bypass channels to drain upstream water, and lack of prior planning to deal with climate change are the main reasons behind the catastrophic floods in Sylhet region, said the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa).

At a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity, the environmental watchdog also mentioned inefficiency and irregularities in river management as a prime reason behind the flood.

Speakers at the event said there is a lack of India-Bangladesh joint river management plan in the Meghna Basin which is an obstacle.

Moreover, the authorities are constructing infrastructures by destroying haors and rivers in the name of development.

Presenting the keynote address at the event, Md Khalequzzaman, professor at the University of Lock Haven, USA, broke down the reasons for the flood into three categories – global, transnational and domestic.

"Scientists predicted a long time ago that global warming would increase rainfall and flooding in our region during the monsoons. As a result of climate change, sea levels are rising and the flow of the ocean-going rivers have slowed down. The rivers are not able to drain water as efficiently as before. Due to the slow flow of the river, floods are prolonging in the haor area," he said.

"The transnational factor is that India unilaterally controls the water flow of every river in the Meghna Basin. Deforestation and extraction of coal and other minerals upstream create a lot of silt. India covers 56% of the Meghna Basin. There are 16 cross-border rivers flowing in the basin, but there is no agreement for joint management of water for any of those.

"Out of the 16 rivers listed by the Joint Rivers Commission, there are about 30 other small cross-border rivers and canals. During the dry season, India retains water from the river for irrigation and hydropower generation. On the other hand, they open the gates of dams and reservoirs during the monsoon and help increase the intensity of floods in the downstream haor areas," the eminent professor added.

Khalequzzaman further said, "The third reason is that 43% of the Meghna Basin is inside Bangladesh. But over the last seven decades, the country's rivers, reservoirs and haors have been severely damaged by the implementation of the wrong water policy.

The flow of water has been hampered by the construction of dams, polders, and various physical infrastructures along the river banks."

Sharif Jamil, general secretary of Bapa, said, "Around 4,100 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Cherrapunji in the last 20 days.

Around eight billion cubic metres of this water will flow under the Bhairab Bridge, which is not possible as the path is very narrow.

"Unplanned urbanisation, sand extraction etc have diminished the water flow of rivers. These problems have to be solved soon, otherwise more natural disasters will happen in the future because of these man-made causes," he added.

Top News

BAPA / Sylhet flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

11h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

13h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

12h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

4h | Videos
Important things to note to ensure an interview call

Important things to note to ensure an interview call

4h | Videos
Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

5h | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply