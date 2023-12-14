Bangladesh facing no international pressure regarding elections: Foreign minister

Momen said the external world is playing a supportive role and they want to see a free and fair election, in addition to making it a non-violent one.

File Photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected
File Photo of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said today there is no international pressure regarding the upcoming national elections of Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a seminar at the North South University on Thursday (14 December), he said pressure was mostly internal.

"We are under our own pressure. We want to have a fair, acceptable and beautiful election. This is our pressure.

"The United States is unhappy with BNP's arson activities. We have the same mindset as the United States," he added.

Momen said the external world is playing a supportive role and they want to see a free and fair election, in addition to making it a non-violent one.

"We are committed to a free and fair election. We believe in people. We want people's verdict. We want people to go to polling centers to cast their votes in big numbers. These are our challenges," he said.

Earlier, he spoke at the seminar titled "Efficiently Preparing the Youth Workforce of Our Country and Facilitating Their Entry into the Global Placements."

The foreign minister a couple of days ago said they are looking forward to building a better and stronger relationship with the US.

Highlighting the cordial nature of the US-Bangladesh relationship, Momen remarked on the current election wave sweeping the country, underscoring the importance of participatory elections.

He said Bangladesh values the suggestions from friendly countries like the US and accepts those that are beneficial for the nation.

 

