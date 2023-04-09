No improvement in Dr Zafrullah's condition; medical board formed

A medical board has been formed for the treatment of ailing Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury as doctors said there is no sign of improvement in his health.

"Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's physical condition has not improved much in the last three days. A medical board consisting of kidney, medicine, vascular surgeon, chest specialist, intensive medicine specialists has been formed today," Gonoshasthaya Kendra Press Adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu said in a statement on Sunday (9 April).

Doctors of the medical board have given necessary advice for his improvement, the press adviser added.

The prime minister's personal physician Professor Dr ABM Abdullah came to see Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Dr ABM Abdullah also exchanged views with the specialist members of Dr Zafrullah's medical team, inquired about his treatment and gave advice.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital in the capital after falling seriously ill on Friday.

He has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In the last few days, he has been suffering from old age complication.