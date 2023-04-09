No improvement in Dr Zafrullah's condition; medical board formed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

No improvement in Dr Zafrullah's condition; medical board formed

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 05:53 pm
No improvement in Dr Zafrullah&#039;s condition; medical board formed

A medical board has been formed for the treatment of ailing Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury as doctors said there is no sign of improvement in his health.

"Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's physical condition has not improved much in the last three days. A medical board consisting of kidney, medicine, vascular surgeon, chest specialist, intensive medicine specialists has been formed today," Gonoshasthaya Kendra Press Adviser Jahangir Alam Mintu said in a statement on Sunday (9 April).

Doctors of the medical board have given necessary advice for his improvement, the press adviser added.

The prime minister's personal physician Professor Dr ABM Abdullah came to see Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Dr Zafrullah’s health condition unchanged

Dr ABM Abdullah also exchanged views with the specialist members of Dr Zafrullah's medical team, inquired about his treatment and gave advice.

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was admitted to the Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital in the capital after falling seriously ill on Friday.

He has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In the last few days, he has been suffering from old age complication.

Top News

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury / medical board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

4h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

5h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

7h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

Now | TBS Stories
What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

1h | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

3h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs