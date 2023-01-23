No illegal occupants will be spared: Salman

Salman F Rahman, prime minister's private sector and investment adviser, today stated that no illegal occupants will be spared.

"Te government will progressively take possession of all the historic buildings in the upazilas of Nawabganj and Dohar that are currently occupied illegally by others. No one will be spared, he declared, regardless of the occupier," he said.

Salman was visiting the recently freed government-owned traditional building 'Brajo Niketan' of Nawabganj Upazila in Dhaka district from illegal occupants, said a press release.

This old structure, which had been occupied illegally for a long time, was freed from occupation on December 31 under the supervision and advice of this Prime Minister's adviser.

On this occasion, the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and the Director General of the Directorate of Archeology were present.

Salman requested the officials of the Department of Archeology to restore the house to its previous condition.

When asked what will happen to the other occupied houses, the adviser to the Prime Minister said that there are six other houses which are occupied in Nawabganj and all the houses are being listed in Dohar.

"These historical buildings will be freed from occupation in accordance with the law. And no one can seize someone's property by force. All government properties will be recovered gradually," he added.

Mentioning that the government property will be in the possession of the government, Salman F Rahman said the country's economic structure can be changed through the hands of tourism if the old architectures are freed from encroachment and renovated and developed as tourist hubs.