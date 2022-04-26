No gas supply in Savar for 48 hours from 10pm Eid day: Titas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 07:00 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Gas supply to all customers in Savar will be completely cut off for 48 hours from 10 pm on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said on Tuesday.

The natural gas distributor of the country will conduct emergency maintenance work on the gas transmission pipeline during the period, Abu Sadat Md Sayem, zonal office manager of Titas Gas in Savar told The Business Standard.

He said all parts of Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur's Kashimpur area under the zone would be out of gas for the announced time following a schedule issued by Petrobangla.

The zone currently has a total of 51,000 residential customers as well as 1,500 commercial customers including industrial plants, according to Titas Gas sources.

Abu Sadat said gas supply to Dhamrai of Dhaka will also be cut off during the announced period.

The gas supply will be restored after the completion of the emergency maintenance work.

