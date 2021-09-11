No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

The supply of gas will be suspended for eight hours starting from 9am Sunday in several areas of Mohammadpur in the capital due to construction and renovation works of damaged pipelines.

A notice from Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said gas pipe line works in the Aurangzeb road, Sher Shah Suri road and Tajmahal road areas will cause gas outage.

The adjoining areas will also experience low gas pressure.

The gas supply will be available after 5pm.

