No gas in Savar, Manikganj for 48 hours from 10 pm Eid day: Titas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:32 pm

Titas Gas will conduct emergency maintenance work on the gas transmission pipeline during the period

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Gas supply to all customers in Savar and Manikganj will be completely cut off for 48 hours from 10 pm on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said on Tuesday.

The natural gas distributor of the country will conduct emergency maintenance work on the gas transmission pipeline during the period, Abu Sadat Md Sayem, managing engineer, Savar Zonal Office of Titas Gas in Savar told The Business Standard.

He said all parts of Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur's Kashimpur area under the zone would be out of gas for the announced time following a schedule issued by Petrobangla.

The zone currently has a total of 51,000 residential customers as well as 1,500 commercial customers including industrial plants, according to Titas Gas sources.

Meanwhile, Md Abdur Rahim, managing engineer, Manikganj Zonal Marketing Office of Titas Gas, said gas supply to whole Manikganj district and Dhamrai of Dhaka will also be cut off for 48 hours from 10 pm on Eid day.

He said currently there are about 12,200 customers of Titas Gas under the Manikganj Zonal Marketing Office. 

The gas supply will be restored after the completion of the emergency maintenance work.

Gas supply suspended / Titas / Savar

