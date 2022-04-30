No gas in parts of Dhaka, Savar, southern districts for 48 hrs from 3 May

Bangladesh

UNB
30 April, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 06:38 pm

Related News

No gas in parts of Dhaka, Savar, southern districts for 48 hrs from 3 May

UNB
30 April, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 06:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended for 48 hours from 10 pm on 3 May in different areas in Dhaka city and its adjoining areas.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas which will have no gas supply during the period include Amin Bazar, Hemayetpur, Savar EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Dhamrai.   

In addition, some areas of Dhaka city may experience low pressure in gas supply during the same period which include Gabtoli, Mazar Road, Kalyanpur, Shymoli, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, and Dhanmondi, Titas, said a press release.

Meanwhile, the Gas Transmission Company of Bangladesh (GTCL) in a public notice informed that it will suspend gas supply to two high-pressure pipelines for maintenance and replacement works for 48 hours from 10 pm on 3 May.

The high-pressure gas pipelines are Dhanua-Savar 20-inch dia gas transmission line and 30-inch dia gas transmission line from Bangabandhu Bridge's eastern end to western end.

Due to this maintenance and pipeline replacement works of the two high-pressure pipelines, gas supply might be disrupted to the power plants, industries, CNG stations, residential consumers in Dhaka and Savar under the Titas Gas command areas and also the areas in South-western districts under the Sundarban Gas Company Limited.

Top News

Gas supply suspended / Gas / Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

9h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

8h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

8h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

6h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

23h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

23h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year