No gas in parts of Dhaka, Savar, southern districts for 48 hrs from 3 May

Gas supply will remain suspended for 48 hours from 10 pm on 3 May in different areas in Dhaka city and its adjoining areas.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas which will have no gas supply during the period include Amin Bazar, Hemayetpur, Savar EPZ, Ashulia, Manikganj, Dhamrai.

In addition, some areas of Dhaka city may experience low pressure in gas supply during the same period which include Gabtoli, Mazar Road, Kalyanpur, Shymoli, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, and Dhanmondi, Titas, said a press release.

Meanwhile, the Gas Transmission Company of Bangladesh (GTCL) in a public notice informed that it will suspend gas supply to two high-pressure pipelines for maintenance and replacement works for 48 hours from 10 pm on 3 May.

The high-pressure gas pipelines are Dhanua-Savar 20-inch dia gas transmission line and 30-inch dia gas transmission line from Bangabandhu Bridge's eastern end to western end.

Due to this maintenance and pipeline replacement works of the two high-pressure pipelines, gas supply might be disrupted to the power plants, industries, CNG stations, residential consumers in Dhaka and Savar under the Titas Gas command areas and also the areas in South-western districts under the Sundarban Gas Company Limited.