No further land survey required after digital survey: Land minister

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury today hoped that no further land survey will be required once the Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS) is conducted throughout the country.

"I hope BDS will be the last land survey (Cadastral Survey). Once the BDS is completed across the country, no Cadastral Survey will be needed except emerge of new land and chars," he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while inaugurating the land services through postal service, digital payment and call center at Bhumi Bhaban auditorium in the city's Tejgaon area, said a press release.

During the time, he also hoped that land management will be brought under the purview of the digitalisation in the coming days.

'Khatiyan' and map will be prepared automatically changing the land, so that the people of the country will get rid of survey harassment, he added.

Apart from digitalisation of land services, laws and rules are being amended, he said, adding that under the Hat and Bazar Act, development work will be done in the land jointly with the local municipality.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Land Ministry Moqbul Hossain and Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, among others, were present.

Secretary to the Ministry of Land Md Mostafizur Rahman presided over the inaugural session while Land Management Domain Specialist of Land Management Automation Project and former Chief Secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad was present there as guest of honour.

 

