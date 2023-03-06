No fireworks on Shab-e-Barat: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday imposed a ban on carrying all types of explosives and crackers, as well as explosion of firecrackers, in the capital on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat, to be observed on Tuesday (7 March) night.

As per the instruction from DMP Commissioner Khandkar Ghulam Farooq, the restriction will come into effect from 6pm on Tuesday (7 March) and will last till 6am next day (Wednesday), said a circular issued by the DMP today.

The circular was issued under section 28 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance no III/76) to maintain the law and order in the capital city area and protect sanctity of the holy Shab-e-Barat and ensure fair and peaceful celebration of it.