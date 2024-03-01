No fire safety measures despite three earlier warnings: Fire service DG

Bangladesh

Fire service members trying to douse the fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka’s Baily Road on 29 February 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Fire service members trying to douse the fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka’s Baily Road on 29 February 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Despite receiving three notices, the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road lacked fire extinguishing systems, said Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"There was no fire extinguishing system in the building. There was only a small staircase for people to use," he said in front of the building at around 12:30pm today (1 March)

He also said the Fire Service had previously issued three notices to the building owner as part of routine monitoring.

"Upon monitoring, we issued notices," he said.

The fire service DG suspects the fire originated from a cylinder on the ground floor of the building.

"The building had a clothing store on the second floor. According to what we observed, the other floors of the building housed restaurants where we saw gas cylinders. This is why the fire spread quickly and burned intensely. 

"Most of the people died from suffocation rather than fire burns," he added.

bailey road fire

