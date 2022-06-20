No festival planned for Padma Bridge opening: Info minister

The government is not organising any festival to mark the opening of the Padma Bridge, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Monday.

There will just be an opening ceremony and a public rally on 25 June, he told reporters at the Secretariat adding that the Padma Bridge has become a "symbol of our ability."

He said people across the country are jubilant as the construction of the bridge has become a reality despite opposition from BNP.

"BNP doesn't want any inaugural programme over the opening of the Padma Bridge and they hatched conspiracies to foil its opening. But their conspiracies have been thwarted," said Hasan.

Referring to the flood situation in Sylhet and the northern region of the country, Hasan said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the authorities to go all out to rescue the marooned people and send relief materials to them. The Army has been deployed for rescue operations.

Leaders and activists of the ruling party Awami League are working in the flood-affected areas alongside the local administrations, he said.

A Chhatra League leader died while working in the flood-hit areas, he added.