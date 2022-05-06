No fee required for next 7 days to enter Jaflong

Tourists will not have to pay any fee for the next seven days to visit Sylhet's popular hangout Jaflong.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Mozibor Rahman said this Thursday evening after some volunteers working for the administration assaulted tourists who visited the spot in Gowainghat at 2pm.

The incident occurred in front of the ticket counter at the tourist spot.

"As the group of tourists wanted to enter Jaflong without tickets, they got into an argument with the volunteers at the counter. At one point, some volunteers attacked the tourists with sticks," said Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tahlimur Rahman.

"This incident will hurt our tourism and as the assaulters were employed by us, I take responsibility for this. Three of them have already been sacked and I asked the police to take legal action against them."

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows some men wearing blue volunteer uniforms assaulting a group of tourists with sticks.

Some women, from the same group of tourists, also came under attack as they had tried to stop the violence.

"We have detained five people, including two volunteers, who were involved in the incident. Legal action will be taken against them. Additional police forces have been deployed at the tourist spot," said Sylhet Superintendent of Police Mohammad Farid Uddin.