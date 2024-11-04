No expert opinion sought in conducting anti-mosquito drive in the past: LGRD Adviser

A city corporation worker uses a fogger machine on a street at Lalbagh area in Old Dhaka in a bid to control mosquitoes carrying the deadly dengue virus. Photo: Rajib Dhar

LGRD and Cooperatives Adviser A F Hassan Ariff said no expert opinion was sought in the past for conducting anti-mosquito drives in the country.

"No committee comprising the experts was formed in the country in the past to eradicate mosquito menace," he told journalists while witnessing the mosquito eradication activities in the Bangshal Nazirabazar area of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) yesterday (3 November).

In this connection, he said the Local Government Division for the first time of the country's history has formed two separate committees involving experts to this end.

Laying emphasis on expert opinion in managing the growing dengue crisis, he said the involvement of experts in the committees will play a crucial role to solve mosquito crisis in the country. He said a short and long term programmes have to be taken to thwart the menace.

"Experts opinions have to be given priority in both the programmes—short and long terms--and even spreading pesticides during anti-mosquito drive for effective mosquito control," he said adding that only experts could give the guidance in this regard.

