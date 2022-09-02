No exemption for criminals, even if they are from Awami League: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that there will be no exemption for those who commit crimes, even if they belong to the Awami League.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly mentioned that whoever is guilty should be punished.

Quader made the remarks after the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Environmental Protection for Sustainable Development (ICEPSD - 2022) at the Senate Building of Dhaka University on Friday (2 September).

The conference was organised by the Forest and Environment Affairs Sub-Committee, Bangladesh Awami League.

The road transport and bridges minister said, "The BNP is complaining about their leaders and workers being arrested. Is it a crime for the police to arrest those accused of terrorist cases?"

Those who act wrongfully or commit crimes, even if they belong to the Awami League, there will be no exception for them, he said.

Quader further added that whenever the BNP takes to the streets, they clash with the police intentionally to attract attention and media coverage.

"We fear that they will want to repeat the bombing terrorism that they did in 2013 to 2014.

"They [BNP] are aware of the fact that they will not be able to bring down the Sheikh Hasina government through elections. That is why they are repeatedly questioning this election and accusing the government of attacking them," said the minister.

