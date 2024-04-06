No eviction without rehabilitation of slum dwellers: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has said none will be evicted without rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

He said this while inaugurating a water-pump adjacent to Bhashantek Jamia Islamia Arabia Madrasah Masjid after visiting Bhashantek BRP Project.

Later, the state minister distributed Eid gifts among slum dwellers, according to a press release.

Arafat said he made a pledge before the national elections about the BRP Project that all slum dwellers will be brought under rehabilitation programme.

In continuation of that, Arafat said, he talked with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the rehabilitation of Bhashantek slum dwellers and the premier gave directives to implement the BRP Project within quickest possible time.

The state minister said before rehabilitation, not a single room of Bhashantek slum will be evicted.

Arafat said in the next two and a half years, water will be supplied in the entire Dhaka city from the Meghna River after making the water as useable to solve the water crisis. No more water pumps will be installed in Dhaka city, he said.

The state minister said Bangladesh will be an advanced and modern Smart Bangladesh by 2041. The Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to achieve this goal, he said.

Today, Bangladesh is a role model of development in the world, he said.

Earlier, the state minister met the family members of late Bhashantek Thana unit of AL's former president Engineer Gias Uddin and conveyed sympathy to them.

He also inaugurated a water pump adjacent to Bhashantek Masjidul Aman Complex Jame Mosque, visited Bhashantek School and College, inaugurated repairing works of Dewanpara approach road, inaugurated a water pump adjacent to Bhashantek Islamia Madrasah Masjid and distributed iftar items on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and at the initiative and assistance of councilor of ward number 15 Jahir Ahmed.