No eviction of Harijan Colony: Appellate division upholds status quo

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has upheld the High Court's order maintaining the status quo on the eviction of residents from the Miron Jalla Harijan Colony in Aga Sadek Lane, Old Dhaka.

The court also directed the High Court to resolve the rule questioning the legality of the eviction notice within two months.

According to lawyers, the future of the Harijan Colony eviction depends on when the High Court rule is resolved. Until then, Dhaka South City Corporation cannot proceed with any eviction activities.

The Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, delivered this order while disposing of South City Corportation's appeal against the High Court's order today (11 July).

Sara Hossain represented the Harijan Colony in court, while Murad Reza represented the City Corporation.

Yesterday (10 July), Anik R Haque, a lawyer for the Harijans, informed reporters that South City planned a new eviction drive, deploying an executive magistrate and police at Miron Jalla Harijan Colony.

In response, the Harijan community filed an appeal with the Appellate Division, leading to the status quo order.

Previously, on 13 June, the High Court had ordered a 30-day status quo on the eviction of Harijan residents from the Miron Jalla Harijan Colony, following a writ petition by three Supreme Court lawyers. The court also issued a rule asking why the eviction should not be declared illegal.

In the High Court's order, lawyer Ainunnahar Siddika said, "The court has ordered a 30-day status quo on the eviction process of the Harijan community residents at the Miron Jalla Harijan Colony. They cannot be evicted during this period. If alternative arrangements are made, they will move."