No entry to EC building from tomorrow if ID card not visible

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 09:25 pm

The move comes amid a volatile political situation in the country surrounding the scheduled announcement for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Official identity cards should be hung in a visible position while entering the Election Commission building, a notice signed by EC Security Officer Jahura Akhtar Begum on Tuesday said.

The move comes amid a volatile political situation in the country surrounding the scheduled announcement for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Officials of the EC on Tuesday (14 November) said the polls schedule might be announced in a day or two. 

Opposition political parties have warned the EC not to announce the schedule without ensuring a level playing field for the election and a political consensus.

In its notice, the commission informed its secretariat, electoral training institutes and field level officials alongside media workers that some are not complying with the official instructions regarding hanging the ID card in a visible position while entering the EC building.

As a result, the security personnel have to face unnecessary hassles.

Amid such circumstances, the constitutional body requested all concerned not to enter the EC building without official ID from 15 November.

"Those who do not have an official ID should take a temporary permit to enter the election building from the relevant department and keep it with them," the notice added.

Moreover, the heads of all departments have been directed to send the list of those who do not have official ID to the reception center by 6:00pm on Tuesday.

EC / ID Card / Bangladesh

