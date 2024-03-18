No election good enough unless US gets its puppet regime in Bangladesh: Sajeeb Wazed

Bangladesh

UNB
18 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:30 pm

Related News

No election good enough unless US gets its puppet regime in Bangladesh: Sajeeb Wazed

UNB
18 March, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:30 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy
A file photo of Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy

The United States' take on democracy and polls in Bangladesh is guided by a goal of putting a "puppet regime" in place, Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister, said today (18 March).

"Unless the United States gets its puppet regime in place in Bangladesh, no election will be good enough according to them!" reads a post on his verified Facebook page.

US foreign policy moves involving Bangladesh have been questioned and criticised by several foreign policy analysts and civil society members in the span of the last few months.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A series of columns and news analysis by analysts and academics even found the attitude to be "singling out" the youngest nation in South Asia.

US approach in Israel and Gaza has also been widely criticised within the country and around the world as it vetoed UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza, aided Israel, and continues to preach about human rights.

Earlier, a Bloomberg opinion article, titled "Biden's Democracy Crusade Goes Astray in Bangladesh" observed that "Visa curbs and lectures are only making the US look partisan and arbitrary to many."

Sajeeb Wazed / US / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

7m | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

4h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

5h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

57m | Videos
One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

2h | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

4h | Videos
Rupchada Tandoori

Rupchada Tandoori

3h | Videos