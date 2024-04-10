No Eid joy in BNP leaders, activists' families : Rizvi

People of the country are going to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow in a festive mood but there is no joy for Eid among families of BNP leaders and activists, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Wednesday (10 April).

"A sad ambience has been prevailing at BNP leaders and activists' families as someone has lost a leg, someone lost an eye due to law enforcement agencies' brutal torture," he said in an Eid gift distribution programme organised by BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North's Kafrul Thana unit in the city.

"When we visit any BNP leader or activist's house , we see that the party activist has been missing for a long time or was subject to extra judicial killing earlier".

Families of BNP leaders and activists are celebrating Eid with tears for their son, brother, father, husband and so on, he said.

In the 15 years BNP leaders and activists either went to jail, hospital or got out of jail, he added.

"On one hand, the ruling party is driving a steam roller on BNP, on the other hand, someone close to Sheikh Hasina was placed in Forbes Magazine top twenties richest list by looting money from the country's poor," he said.

"In the name of development like Padma Bridge, metro rail, quick rental, Sheikh Hasina's looters made Begum Para in Canada, Gulshan 3 in Dubai, second home in Malaysia by looting poor people's money."

This is not a fairy tale, it is real, Rizvi said.

Not only the BNP men but also the mass people are suffering due to AL misrule, said Rizvi, adding that a father sold his son after failing to pay treatment bill in hospital, mother sold her child in the market due to extreme poverty.